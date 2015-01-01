Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Accidents caused by scorpions are the main cause of hospital consultation in events with poisonous animals in Argentina. The Misiones´ city of Puerto Iguazú is a tourist and border city, which makes the incidental mobility of fauna and the alteration of the assemblages of the local biological groups probable. The objective of the work was to evaluate the temporal and spatial patterns of scorpionism and to update the assembly of scorpions of health interest.



METHODS: A descriptive observational study was conducted from the databases of the National Institute of Tropical Medicine and the SAMIC Hospital (Community Integral Medical Care Service) in Puerto Iguazú.



RESULTS: In 2013-2019, 57 scorpions were identified, with 37 accidents without death. 76% of the accidents involved the genus Tityus; T. bahiensis was the main and most frequent species. The accidents were mostly in the home and in the resident population. Records showed seasonality and correspondence with the number of accidents. Two populations of T. trivittatus were detected in the city. The first accident by T. serrulatus was recorded in Argentina.



DISCUSSION: The action of the technical-sanitary services allowed the detection of two species not registered in the locality, both of which are highly dangerous (in particular T. serrulatus, since there is no antiserum in the country)



INTRODUCCIÓN: Los accidentes causados por escorpiones son la principal causa de consulta hospitalaria en eventos con animales venenosos en Argentina. La ciudad misionera de Puerto Iguazú es turística y de frontera, lo que hace probable la movilidad incidental de fauna y la alteración de los ensambles de los grupos biológicos locales. El objetivo del trabajo fue evaluar los patrones temporales y espaciales de escorpionismo y actualizar el ensamble de escorpiones de interés sanitario.



MÉTODOS: Se realizó un estudio descriptivo observacional a partir de las bases de datos del Instituto Nacional de Medicina Tropical y del Hospital SAMIC (Servicio de Atención Médica Integral para la Comunidad) de Puerto Iguazú.



RESULTADOS: En 2013-2019 se identificaron 57 ejemplares de escorpiones, con 37 accidentes sin óbitos. El 76% de los accidentes involucró al género Tityus; T. bahiensis fue la principal especie y la más frecuente. Los accidentes fueron mayormente domiciliarios y en población residente. Los registros mostraron estacionalidad y correspondencia con el número de accidentes. Se detectaron dos poblaciones de T. trivittatus en la ciudad. Se registró el primer accidente por T. serrulatus en Argentina.



DISCUSIÓN: La acción de los servicios técnico-sanitarios permitió detectar dos especies no registradas en la localidad, ambas de alta peligrosidad (en particular T. serrulatus, ya que no se cuenta con el antisuero en el país).

Language: es