Abstract

Object detection is a critical problem for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). Recently, convolutional neural networks (CNN) achieved large successes on object detection, with performance improvement over traditional approaches, which use hand-engineered features. However, due to the challenging driving environment (e.g., large object scale variation, object occlusion, and bad light conditions), popular CNN detectors do not achieve very good object detection accuracy over the KITTI autonomous driving benchmark dataset. In this paper, we propose three enhancements for CNN-based visual object detection for ADAS. To address the large object scale variation challenge, deconvolution and fusion of CNN feature maps are proposed to add context and deeper features for better object detection at low feature map scales. In addition, soft non-maximal suppression (NMS) is applied across object proposals at different feature scales to address the object occlusion challenge. As the cars and pedestrians have distinct aspect ratio features, we measure their aspect ratio statistics and exploit them to set anchor boxes properly for better object matching and localization. The proposed CNN enhancements are evaluated with various image input sizes by experiments over KITTI dataset. The experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed enhancements with good detection performance over KITTI test set.

Language: en