SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zyner A, Worrall S, Nebot E. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2020; 21(4): 1584-1594.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/TITS.2019.2913166

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Understanding the intentions of drivers at intersections is a critical component for autonomous vehicles. Urban intersections that do not have traffic signals are a common epicenter of highly variable vehicle movement and interactions. We present a method for predicting driver intent at urban intersections through multi-modal trajectory prediction with uncertainty. Our method is based on recurrent neural networks combined with a mixture density network output layer. To consolidate the multi-modal nature of the output probability distribution, we introduce a clustering algorithm that extracts the set of possible paths that exist in the prediction output and ranks them according to probability. To verify the method's performance and generalizability, we present a real-world dataset that consists of over 23 000 vehicles traversing five different intersections, collected using a vehicle-mounted lidar-based tracking system. An array of metrics is used to demonstrate the performance of the model against several baselines.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print