Abstract

This paper presents a methodology and mobile application for driver monitoring, analysis, and recommendations based on detected unsafe driving behavior for accident prevention using a personal smartphone. For the driver behavior monitoring, the smartphone's cameras and built-in sensors (accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS, and microphone) are used. A developed methodology includes dangerous state classification, dangerous state detection, and a reference model. The methodology supports the following driver's online dangerous states: distraction and drowsiness as well as an offline dangerous state related to a high pulse rate. We implemented the system for Android smartphones and evaluated it with ten volunteers.

