Citation
Kashevnik A, Lashkov I, Gurtov A. IEEE Trans. Intel. Transp. Syst. 2020; 21(6): 2427-2436.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper presents a methodology and mobile application for driver monitoring, analysis, and recommendations based on detected unsafe driving behavior for accident prevention using a personal smartphone. For the driver behavior monitoring, the smartphone's cameras and built-in sensors (accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS, and microphone) are used. A developed methodology includes dangerous state classification, dangerous state detection, and a reference model. The methodology supports the following driver's online dangerous states: distraction and drowsiness as well as an offline dangerous state related to a high pulse rate. We implemented the system for Android smartphones and evaluated it with ten volunteers.
