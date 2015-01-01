Abstract

The failure to estimate friction on the road is a significant cause of roadway departure crashes. It is even more relevant to autonomous vehicles (AVs) as they are currently not designed to measure the skid resistance of roads. Most traditional measurements are too inefficient for real-time AV control. Thus, in this paper, we propose a dynamic method to estimate pavement friction level using computer vision. We collect 100 sets of high-quality road images and their resistance values to train the model, and design two major methods for analysis: 1) texture identification, consisting of grayscale-enhanced local binary pattern and the gray-level gradient co-occurrence matrix and 2) a deep neural network based on domain knowledge (TLDKNet). We introduce two standards of classification for model training and propose three indices-underestimation error, overestimation error, and accuracy-to verify the performance of our algorithms. The results showed the great correlation between pavement texture and skid resistance. The TLDKNet yielded the best performance with an accuracy of 90.67% and only 2.67% underestimation error, showing that it is sufficiently conservative with regard to safety. Based on the proposed method of estimation, a framework for anti-skid driving control is developed regarding the car-following behavior and turning movements. The anti-skid control framework provides new insights into enhancing the AV safety performance.

Language: en