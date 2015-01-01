Abstract

Road vehicles are characterized by increasing levels of automation and it is vital to understand the future impact on transport efficiency. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is one of the first and most common automated functionalities available in privately owned vehicles. The effect of ACC on traffic flow has been widely studied by making assumptions on its operating strategy and on some of its important parameters such as the response time and the desired time headway. In the literature, these parameters are usually set to low values, based on the vehicle controller's theoretical ability to respond within a very short time frame. Response time is known to be an important parameter in defining the capacity of the road and therefore, assuming a very short response time, studies usually conclude that systems like the ACC will contribute increasing the road capacity significantly. The present study aims at measuring the actual response time of an ACC-enabled vehicle in car-following conditions. A new methodology for the estimation of the controller's response time and the desired time-gap was developed to this objective.



RESULTS show that the response time of the particular ACC controller was in the range 0.8s-1.2s, which is similar to what is commonly assumed for human drivers. In this light, the results of the present study question the common assumption that ACC or other automation technologies necessarily improve traffic flow and increase road capacity.

Language: en