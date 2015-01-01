Abstract

Traffic sign detection plays an important role in intelligent transportation systems. But traffic signs are still not well-detected by deep convolution neural network-based methods because the sizes of their feature maps are constrained, and the environmental context information has not been fully exploited by other researchers. What we need is a way to incorporate relevant context detail from the neighboring layers into the detection architecture. We have developed a novel traffic sign detection approach based on recurrent attention for multi-scale analysis and use of local context in the image. Experiments on the German traffic sign detection benchmark and the Tsinghua-Tencent 100K data set demonstrated that our approach obtained an accuracy comparable to the state-of-the-art approaches in traffic sign detection.

