Pires C, Torfs K, Areal A, Goldenbeld C, Vanlaar W, Granie MA, Stürmer YA, Usami DS, Kaiser S, Jankowska-Karpa D, Nikolaou D, Holte H, Kakinuma T, Trigoso J, Van den Berghe W, Meesmann U. IATSS Res. 2020; 44(3): 166-179.
(Copyright © 2020, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
The road safety performance of a country and the success of policy measures can be measured and monitored in different ways. In addition to the traditional road safety indicators based on the number of fatalities or injured people in road traffic crashes, complementary road safety performance indicators can be used in relation to vehicles, infrastructure, or road users' behaviour. The last-mentioned can be based on data from roadside surveys or from questionnaire surveys. However, results of such surveys are seldom comparable across countries due to differences in aims, scope, or methodology. This paper is based on the second edition of the E-Survey of Road Users' Attitudes (ESRA), an online survey carried out in 2018, and includes data from more than 35,000 road users across 32 countries. The objective is to present the main results of the ESRA survey regarding the four most important risky driving behaviours in traffic: driving under the influence (alcohol/drugs), speeding, mobile phone use while driving, and fatigued driving. The paper explores several aspects related to these behaviours as car driver, such as the self-declared behaviours, acceptability and risk perception, support for policy measures, and opinions on traffic rules and penalties.
Behaviour in traffic; ESRA; Road safety; Safety performance indicators