Abstract

Improving work zone safety remains a prime challenge for the transportation sector in the United States. In particular, the frequency and severity of work zone crashes involving large trucks in rural freeways are alarming. Lack of compliance with the instructions provided at work zones results in increased crash risk. In-vehicle advanced warning systems enabled by Connected Vehicle (CV) technology have the potential to prompt appropriate driver response, make navigation more predictable, and improve overall work zone safety. This study falls under the umbrella of the WYDOT Connected Vehicle Pilot Program and seeks to investigate the impacts of the Pilot's real-time weather and work zone notifications on the behavior of truck drivers in rural freeway work zone settings under poor visibility. Twenty professional truck drivers participated in this simulator study. The driving scenarios were designed to mimic the driving conditions experienced on Wyoming Interstate 80.



FINDINGS suggest that exposure to the CV notifications has promising safety benefits manifested in improved driver behavior and response. Furthermore, both the weather and work zone notifications acquired high approval from the participants in terms of usefulness and ease of understanding. Nonetheless, the display of multiple work zone warnings on the Human Machine Interface may had introduced little to moderate distraction for some participants. Overall, this study brings forth valuable lessons that are being funneled to support informed decision making to enhance the Pilot's existing Human Machine Interface design.

