|
Citation
|
Morrison BW, Sasaki M, Morrison NMV. J. Road Safety 2020; 31(4): 13-25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Australasian College of Road Safety)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Dangerous driving is a social problem that results in serious injuries, fatalities, and significant economic costs. Extensive research has examined the efficacy of road safety campaigns in curbing dangerous driving, however, these investigations have largely focused on negatively valenced messages. Less attention has been paid to positively valenced examples, and the role of drivers' motivations for dangerous driving in relation to message impact. One hundred sixty licensed drivers (female, n = 120; male, n = 30; other, n = 10) completed a questionnaire that measured their current driving behaviours and their motives for driving dangerously. Drivers then viewed one of two safe driving messages (either positive or negative in valence) and provided a gauge of message impact. Finally, looking to the future, participants completed a measure of planned driving behaviour.
Language: en