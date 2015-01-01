Abstract

Fully licensed motorcyclists represented over two thirds of riders killed on New South Wales (NSW) roads from 2010 - 2014. An ongoing need to address crash risks among this cohort is recognised and there is strong support for postlicence rider training (PLRT) among rider advocates and stakeholders. This research, commissioned by Transport for NSW, examined the PLRT environment in NSW to assess the extent to which courses targeted specific rider skills and competencies. Before commencement of this research, key riding competencies were identified by Transport for NSW in consultation with motorcycle stakeholder groups, and included scanning, buffering, setting up brakes, basic motorcycle handling, cornering, and lane positioning. A desktop review of 40 available courses provided an overview of relevant course content, locations and costs. The review was supplemented by interviews with eight training providers to gather information on course structure, components, delivery, promotion and trainee characteristics. The collective information was used to identify which training options support riders' risk management and promote improved safety outcomes. A wide range of courses was identified, and in most cases there was no standardised curriculum. Most courses appeared to support rider risk management and most also appeared to address roadcraft and defensive riding principles, albeit to varying degrees. Providers noted participant diversity in characteristics, needs and motivations for undertaking rider training, reflecting a need for a diverse range of course offerings including individualised training. Key groups were catered for including returning riders, female riders, inexperienced riders, commercial riders and aspirational racers.

