Bari I, Paichadze N, Hyder A. J. Road Safety 2020; 31(4): 59-61.
(Copyright © 2020, Australasian College of Road Safety)
Road traffic injuries (RTIs) continue to emerge as a serious public health issue across the world; according to the World Health Organization, every year, almost 1.35 million individuals lose their lives, and approximately 25 million injuries are caused by road traffic crashes (World Health Organization, 2018). These RTIs are the leading cause of death for children and young adults between 5-29 years of age (World Health Organization, 2018).
