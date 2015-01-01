Abstract

The study aimed to assess the prevalence and associated factors of ever suicide attempt and past 12-month suicidal ideation, plans and/or attempts among persons aged 15-69 years in Eswatini. Cross-sectional nationally representative data from 3281 persons (33 years median age, range 15-69) of the 2014 Eswatini STEPS Survey were analysed.



RESULTS indicate that 3.6% of participants had attempted suicide, and 10.1% engaged in past 12-month suicidal ideation, plan and/or attempts. In adjusted logistic regression analysis, having family members who died from suicide and childhood sexual abuse were associated with ever suicide attempt. In addition, in unadjusted analysis, female sex, adult sexual abuse, threats and family member attempted suicide were associated with ever suicide attempt. In adjusted logistic regression, female sex, childhood sexual abuse, adult sexual abuse, threats, family alcohol problems and having family members who died from suicide were associated with past 12-month suicidal ideation, plan and/or attempts. In addition, in unadjusted analysis, 25-34-year-old participants, unemployed and other, childhood physical abuse, violent injury, family member attempted suicide and having had a heart attack, angina or stroke were associated with past 12-month suicidal ideation, plans and/or attempts. One in ten participants were engaged in suicidal ideation, plans and/or attempts in the past 12 months, and several associated factors were identified that can inform intervention programmes.

Language: en