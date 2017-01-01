|
Odejimi O, Webb K, Bagchi D, Tadros G. BJPsych Bull 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
33183400
AIMS AND METHOD: This study explored the root causes of deaths by suicide among patients under the care of a mental health trust. Thematic analysis was carried out to identify themes from the serious incident reports for patients between 1 January 2017 and 31 July 2018.
suicide; suicide prevention; mental health service; Root causes; serious incidents