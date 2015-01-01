CONTACT US: Contact info
Landry MD, Alameddine M, Jesus TS, Sassine S, Koueik E, Raman SR. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2020; 20(1): e1040.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
33183285
The August 2020 explosion in Lebanon resulted in casualties, injuries, and a great number of internally displaced persons. The blast occurred during an economically and politically complex time in the country. Given multiple and competing post-explosion reconstruction priorities, in ths editorial we briefly examine the requirements for a build back better scenario.
Language: en