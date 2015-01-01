|
Citation
|
Martens G, Edouard P, Tscholl P, Bieuzen F, Winkler L, Cabri J, Urhausen A, Guilhem G, Croisier JL, Thoreux P, Leclerc S, Hannouche D, Kaux JF, Le Garrec S, Seil R. Br. J. Sports Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33184110
|
Abstract
|
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has supported athletes' health protection1 by funding research centres dedicated to prevention and treatment of sports-related injuries and illnesses.2 After establishing four centres in 2009,2 the IOC research centres network expanded to 9 institutions in 20143 and the 2019 round recognised 11 centres.4 Here we introduce ReFORM--an international French-speaking network of five institutions...
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury prevention; sports and exercise medicine