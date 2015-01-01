SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Martens G, Edouard P, Tscholl P, Bieuzen F, Winkler L, Cabri J, Urhausen A, Guilhem G, Croisier JL, Thoreux P, Leclerc S, Hannouche D, Kaux JF, Le Garrec S, Seil R. Br. J. Sports Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bjsports-2020-103087

PMID

33184110

Abstract

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has supported athletes' health protection1 by funding research centres dedicated to prevention and treatment of sports-related injuries and illnesses.2 After establishing four centres in 2009,2 the IOC research centres network expanded to 9 institutions in 20143 and the 2019 round recognised 11 centres.4 Here we introduce ReFORM--an international French-speaking network of five institutions...


Language: en

Keywords

injury prevention; sports and exercise medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print