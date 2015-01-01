|
Citation
|
Leff RA, Setzer E, Cicero MX, Auerbach M. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33183097
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Limited early results indicate that the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the mental health of children and adolescents. Pediatric emergency departments (PED) play a pivotal role in the identification, treatment, and coordination of care for children with mental health disorders, however, there is a dearth of literature evaluating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health care provision in the PED.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pediatric emergency medicine; COVID-19; child psychiatry; emergency services; pandemics; psychiatric