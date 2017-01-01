Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: With the recent increased share of stand-up electric scooters (e-scooters), it is common to see people riding e-scooters on the roads in Korea. The aim of this study was to investigate traumatic injuries to the craniofacial region related to e-scooter accidents and to determine the role of dentists (especially oral and maxillofacial surgeons) in the evaluation of patients with trauma due to an e-scooter accident at the emergency department.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective study investigated the medical records of patients who visited the Gangnam Severance Hospital Emergency Care Center for trauma related to e-scooter use from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020. Medical records were reviewed to determine the injuries sustained to the craniofacial region related to e-scooter use, including location of the injury (e.g., cranium, craniofacial bone, teeth, soft tissue) and the type of trauma (e.g., fracture, laceration, abrasion, contusion, concussion).



RESULT: A total of 256 patients' medical records were evaluated. Among them, 125 patients (48.8% of all patients) sustained craniofacial trauma. Laceration (n=56, 44.8%) was the most common type of craniofacial injury, followed by cerebral concussion (n=49, 39.2%), dental injury (n=27, 21.6%), and craniofacial bone fracture (n=16, 12.8%).



CONCLUSION: Dentists should always consider the possibility of brain trauma and perform a complete craniofacial and oral examination when assessing patients after e-scooter accidents as outlined by the International Association of Dental Traumatology guidelines. Additionally, it is necessary to educate e-scooter riders about the importance of wearing protective devices, such as helmets, to reduce the risk of injuries to the craniofacial region.

