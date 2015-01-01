|
Li X, Ding S, Hua Y, Gong J, Dong F, Lin J, Du Y, Xia N, Zhu Z, Wang X, Zheng R, Xu H. Epilepsy Behav. 2020; 112: e107405.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33181897
OBJECTIVE: The aims of this study were to evaluate and compare the performance of the Chinese version of the Suicide Ideation Scale-Current (SSI-C) and the Suicide Ideation Scale-Worst (SSI-W) as suicide ideation screening tools in patients with epilepsy (PWE).
Epilepsy; Suicide ideation; The suicide ideation scale-current (SSI-C); The suicide ideation scale-worst (SSI-W)