Citation

Li X, Ding S, Hua Y, Gong J, Dong F, Lin J, Du Y, Xia N, Zhu Z, Wang X, Zheng R, Xu H. Epilepsy Behav. 2020; 112: e107405.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.yebeh.2020.107405

PMID

33181897

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aims of this study were to evaluate and compare the performance of the Chinese version of the Suicide Ideation Scale-Current (SSI-C) and the Suicide Ideation Scale-Worst (SSI-W) as suicide ideation screening tools in patients with epilepsy (PWE).

METHODS: A consecutive sample of Chinese adult PWE recruited from a tertiary hospital completed the SSI-C and SSI-W and the suicidality module of the Chinese version of the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) Plus 5.0.0.

RESULTS: A total of 260 consecutive PWE were recruited. The area under the curve (AUC) for the SSI-C was 0.831, and the optimal cutoff score was >1 (sensitivity 73%, specificity 91%); for the SSI-W, the AUC was 0.958, and the optimal cutoff score was >2 (sensitivity 94.6%, specificity 87.4%). The AUC for the SSI-W was larger than that for the SSI-C, and the two-factor structure was considered significant.

CONCLUSION: Our results showed that the SSI-C and SSI-W had good validity as suicidal ideation screening tools in PWE in southern China and can be recommended for clinical suicidal ideation screening. The SSI-W is a better suicidal ideation screening tool than the SSI-C according to the results of our study.


Language: en

Keywords

Epilepsy; Suicide ideation; The suicide ideation scale-current (SSI-C); The suicide ideation scale-worst (SSI-W)

