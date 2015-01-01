SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Eyigor S, Kutsal YG, Toraman F, Durmus B, Gokkaya KO, Aydeniz A, Paker N, Borman P. Exp. Aging Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/0361073X.2020.1846949

33183169

BACKGROUND: To investigate the association of polypharmacy with physical function, nutritional status, and depression in the elderly.

METHOD: The study included 675 people aged over 65 years from 8 centers in various geographical regions. The polypharmacy status was categorized as non-polypharmacy (0-4 drugs), polypharmacy (≥5 drugs). The subjects' physical function was assessed based on their "physical activity levels, Holden ambulation scores, gait speeds, and hand grip strengths"; their nutritional status based on the "Mini Nutritional Assessment (MNA)"; and their psychological status based on the "Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale -CES-D".

RESULTS: The presence of polypharmacy in this population was found to be 30% (n = 203). A statistically significant difference was found between the groups on the level of physical activity, Holden ambulation score, and nutrition status (p < .05). There was a statistically significant difference between the groups also on hand grip strength, MNA score, Charlson score (p < .05).

CONCLUSION: Polypharmacy was observed to have a significant association with physical function, nutrition, and depression in the elderly aged ≥ 65 years.


aged; nutrition; depression; functional status; physical capacity; Polypharmacy

