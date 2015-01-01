Abstract

This study was conducted to investigate how the work environment and psychological state influence construction workers' perceptions and safety behaviors. Structural equation modeling was developed with five factors on the working environment (i.e., job demand, job control, job support, rewards, organizational justice, lack of reward), two factors on workers' psychological condition (i.e., depression and trait anxiety), and four factors on safety perception (i.e., safety motivation, safety knowledge, and safety compliance and participation behaviors). Sample data were collected from 399 construction workers working at 29 construction sites in South Korea and analyzed the direct and indirect effects between those factors. The results showed that construction workers' safety compliance and participation behavior are related to their safety knowledge and motivation, and depression and trait anxiety were found to lower safety motivation, knowledge, and, eventually, safety behavior. Job demands, lack of job control, lack of reward, and lack of organizational justice negatively impacted safety behavior. In contrast, job support did not show a significant relationship with safety behavior.

Language: en