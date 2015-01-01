Abstract

BACKGROUND: The evidence has shown that children are more susceptible to the emotional effects of traumatic events such as outbreaks with the possible disruption in their daily lives.



AIM: In this paper, we discussed the psychological wellbeing of children during the COVID-19 outbreak through the art-based qualitative study using the drawing method among children in Iraqi Kurdistan.



METHODS: In this qualitative arts-based research study, 15 children aged 6 to 13 years old who were confined at home during the COVID-19 outbreak for at least 1 month were included following obtaining the consent from their parents. The children were asked to draw his/her feelings, reflections, and responses during the COVID-19 on a paper. The children were guided to paint their reflections during the COVID-19 based on the following criteria: if they experienced loneliness, tiredness, insomnia, depression, worry or anxiety, or have behavior changes and their relationship with their parents and other siblings.



RESULTS: This study showed that children have a high level of stress at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. The children had great fear about the coronavirus. They experienced loneliness and stress, and felt sad, depressed due to home confinement and social distancing. The possibility of infection by coronavirus has occupied their entire mind. Mental health care providers must take the experiences of children who are caught in this global pandemic seriously and ensure that appropriate care is offered to the children and their parents.



CONCLUSIONS: The children exhibited a strong feeling of distress, loneliness, and fear during the COVID-19 outbreak. This has implications for mental health care.

