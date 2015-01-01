SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tanabe K, Janosy N, Vogeli J, Brainard A, Whitney G. Paediatr. Anaesth. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/pan.14069

33185306

In this article, we review the potential for adverse impacts on the clinician following a medical error or poor clinical outcome. Second victim syndrome, its symptoms, risk factors, natural history and possible outcomes are described. We also discuss the important role of organizational leadership and culture and highlight possible programmatic interventions designed to support clinicians following an adverse event.


Resuscitation; Complications; General Anesthesia; Quality Improvement

