Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate the effectiveness of Tai Chi Chuan (TCC) on fear of movement, prevention of falls, physical activity, and cognitive status in older adults with mild cognitive impairment.



DESIGN AND METHODS: This controlled trial was conducted with 20 participants in the intervention group, and they did exercises for 35-40 min/session, twice a week for 12 weeks.



FINDING: The posttest scores of the scales indicated that the scores of cognitive adaptations, being observant, and changes in level subscales of the fall behavioral scale in the older adults who did Tai Chi exercise in the intervention group significantly increased (p < .01).



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: The nursing home provider can safely manage TCC exercise interventions for older adults with MCI.

