Abstract

Heavy episodic drinking, or binge drinking, is a drinking pattern characterized by the intake of large amounts of alcohol in a short period of time, which often leads to alcohol intoxication. There is no consensus on its operational definition, finding large methodological differences between studies in estimating the amount of alcohol consumed, as well as in defining the occasion of drinking and the reference time period. Keep in mind that most drinkers with this pattern have a low risk total average alcohol consumption. Therefore, actively detecting binge drinking is essential to be able to identify and classify all risk drinkers and characterize the global impact of alcohol consumption on health, society or the economy. Its negative effects affect the drinker himself (intoxication, cardiovascular diseases, dependence, neurocognitive and developmental disorders, among others), but also causes harm to others (accidents, violence, harmful effects on fetal and perinatal neuronal development). These effects can be acute or chronic, even among those who adopt binge drinking sporadically. Different thresholds or ways of characterizing this pattern of alcohol consumption could more adequately predict each of the associated acute and chronic effects, especially if we consider the intensity and frequency of the episodes. However, the absence of a safe threshold for alcohol consumption, both regularly and occasionally, is clear; Any intake with a binge drinking pattern, regardless of the threshold we establish, carries significant risks, not only for the health of the drinker, but also for the people around them.

Language: es