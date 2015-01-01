Abstract

Advanced driver assistance system such as adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assistance, and collision warning has been developed to reduce the driving burden and increase driving comfort in the car-following situation. These systems provide automated longitudinal driving to ensure safety and driving performance to satisfy unspecified individuals. However, drivers can feel a sense of heterogeneity when autonomous longitudinal control is performed by a general speed planning algorithm. In order to solve heterogeneity, a speed planning algorithm that reflects individual driving behavior is required to guarantee harmony with the intention of the driver. In this paper, we proposed a personalized longitudinal driving system in a car-following situation, which mimics personal driving behavior. The system is structured by a multi-layer framework composed of a speed planner and driver parameter manager. The speed planner generates an optimal speed profile by parametric cost function and constraints that imply driver characteristics. Furthermore, driver parameters are determined by the driver parameter manager according to individual driving behavior based on real driving data. The proposed algorithm was validated through driving simulation. The results show that the proposed algorithm mimics the driving style of an actual driver while maintaining safety against collisions with the preceding vehicle.

Language: en