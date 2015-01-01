Abstract

One of the key elements in assessing traffic safety on the roads is the detection of asphalt conditions. In this paper, we propose an optical sensor based on GeSi nanocrystals embedded in SiO2 matrix that discriminates between different slippery road conditions (wet and icy asphalt and asphalt covered with dirty ice) in respect to dry asphalt. The sensor is fabricated by magnetron sputtering deposition followed by rapid thermal annealing. The photodetector has spectral sensitivity in the 360-1350 nm range and the signal-noise ratio is 102-103. The working principle of sensor setup for detection of road conditions is based on the photoresponse (photocurrent) of the sensor under illumination with the light reflected from the asphalt having different reflection coefficients for dry, wet, icy and dirty ice coatings. For this, the asphalt is illuminated sequentially with 980 and 1064 nm laser diodes. A database of these photocurrents is obtained for the different road conditions. We show that the use of both k-nearest neighbor and artificial neural networks classification algorithms enables a more accurate recognition of the class corresponding to a specific road state than in the case of using only one algorithm. This is achieved by comparing the new output sensor data with previously classified data for each algorithm and then by performing an intersection of the algorithms' results.

