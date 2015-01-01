|
Horvath A, Dras M, Lai CCW, Boag S. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33185302
OBJECTIVE: Identifying predictors contributing to suicide risk could help prevent suicides via targeted interventions. However, using only known risk factors may not yield accurate enough results. Furthermore, risk models typically rely on suicidal ideation, even though people often withhold this information.
classification; prediction; suicide prevention; machine learning; borderline personality disorder; bpd; tree boosting