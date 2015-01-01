Abstract

Serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine, 5-HT) is an intrinsically fluorescent neurotransmitter found in organisms spanning a wide evolutionary range. Serotonin exerts its diverse actions by binding to distinct cell membrane receptors which are classified into many groups. Serotonin receptors are involved in regulating a diverse array of physiological signaling pathways and belong to the family of either G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) or ligand-gated ion channels. Serotonergic signaling appears to play a key role in the generation and modulation of various cognitive and behavioral functions such as sleep, mood, pain, anxiety, depression, aggression, and learning. Serotonin receptors act as drug targets for a number of diseases, particularly neuropsychiatric disorders. The signaling mechanism and efficiency of serotonin receptors depend on their amazing ability to rapidly access multiple conformational states. This conformational plasticity, necessary for the wide variety of functions displayed by serotonin receptors, is regulated by binding to various ligands. In this review, we provide a succinct overview of recent developments in generating and analyzing high-resolution structures of serotonin receptors obtained using crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy. Capturing structures of distinct conformational states is crucial for understanding the mechanism of action of these receptors, which could provide important insight for rational drug design targeting serotonin receptors. We further provide emerging information and insight from studies on interactions of membrane lipids (such as cholesterol) with serotonin receptors. We envision that a judicious combination of analysis of high-resolution structures and receptor-lipid interaction would allow a comprehensive understanding of GPCR structure, function and dynamics, thereby leading to efficient drug discovery.

