Citation
Pérez-Gómez J, Adsuar JC, Alcaraz PE, Carlos-Vivas J. J. Sport Health Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Shanghai University of Sport, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33188962
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Football (soccer) is the most practised sport in the world and is associated with the risk of injuries in the players. Some studies have been published that identify injury prevention programmes, but there is no review of the full body of evidence on injury prevention programmes for use by football coaches. The aim of this article was to carry out a systematic review of published studies on injury prevention programmes for adult male footballers, identify points of common understanding and establish recommendations that should be considered in the design of injury prevention strategies.
Language: en
Keywords
Balance; Core stability; Injury prevention programmes; Soccer; Warm-up