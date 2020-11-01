Abstract

This review presents a conceptual framework and supporting evidence that links impaired motor control after sport-related concussion (SRC) to increased risk for musculoskeletal injury. Multiple studies have found that athletes who are post-SRC have higher risk for musculoskeletal injury compared to their counterparts. A small body of research suggests that impairments in motor control are associated with musculoskeletal injury risk. Motor control involves the perception and processing of sensory information and subsequent coordination of motor output within the central nervous system to perform a motor task. Motor control is inclusive of motor planning and motor learning. If sensory information is not accurately perceived or there is interference with sensory information processing and cognition, motor function will be altered, and an athlete may become vulnerable to injury during sport participation. Athletes with SRC show neuroanatomic and neurophysiologic changes relevant to motor control even after meeting return-to-sport criteria, including normal neurological examination, resolution of symptoms, and return to baseline function on traditional concussion testing. In conjunction, altered motor function is demonstrated after SRC in muscle activation and force production, movement patterns, balance/postural stability, and motor task performance, especially performance of a motor task paired with a cognitive task (i.e., dual-task condition). The clinical implications of this conceptual framework include a need to intentionally address motor control impairments after SRC to mitigate musculoskeletal injury risk and to monitor motor control as the athlete progresses through the return-to-sport continuum.

