Abstract

The current body of knowledge on the prevalence rate of psychiatric morbidity among adolescents and youth within the juvenile justice system in sub-Saharan Africa is yet to be systematically synthesized.. Consequently, African literature in the field has remained obscure, out of consideration in global discourses around the subject.; and incoherent to policy-makers. The situation has also hampered the identification of and filling of regional research-gaps in the field. The aim of this study, therefore, was to conduct a systematic scoping review of available data on psychiatric morbidity among adolescents and youth within the juvenile justice system in sub-Saharan Africa. The search was conducted using PubMed/MEDLINE, Science Direct, EMBASE, CINAHL and Psych Info. Additional searches were done in Google Scholar and African Journal Online (AJOL) databases. Twenty-six studies from 21 different research projects were identified. More than two-thirds were conducted in Nigeria and published within the last decade. Similar to what has been established around the world, the prevalence rate of psychiatric disorder was often very high, with a range of 59.7% - 63.0% among respondents. Key strengths of identified studies included use of standardized clinician-administered instruments for assessment and exploration of a wide range of psychiatric disorders. The main weaknesses in the studies included male gender-bias, lack of normative comparison groups, emphasis on custodial settings with little data on non-custodial systems, and considerable length of time-lag between the points of incarceration and psychiatric evaluation among the samples studied.. The study concluded that a modest number of studies have been conducted on psychiatric morbidity among justice-involved adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa, but there are still significant research gaps which could be bridged in order to aid context-appropriate interventions.

