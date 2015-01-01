Abstract

Although the frequency and severity of crashes are direct measures of road safety, crash data are typically of limited quality and they require long data collection periods to produce conclusive results. Surrogates of crashes that would allow a quick and accurate estimation of safety have been an active topic for years. Among multiple alternatives, traffic conflicts have been established as a promising surrogate measure. This paper is aimed to demonstrate the validity of failure-caused traffic conflicts by applying a recently proposed Lomax-based method to estimate the expected number of crashes from observed traffic conflicts. The data collected in the naturalistic driving program, the Second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2), were used in the validation task. The rear-end crashes recorded during the SHRP2 program and the corresponding rear-end traffic conflicts were analyzed for three categories of drivers: young male, mature male, and mature female. Past research has indicated that these three categories have a distinctively different proneness to involvement in crashes. Out of all rear-end traffic conflicts included in the SHRP2 database, 1.4 % were used to estimate the crash frequencies and rates for each studied type of driver. The Lomax distribution was applied within the counterfactual framework. Then, the conflict-based crash rate estimates were compared to the crash rates of the studied types of drivers calculated from all the rear-end crashes observed in the SHRP2 study period. The conflict-based rate estimates followed well the crash-based rates and the existing knowledge about the safety performance of the studied drivers. The conflict-based results confirmed the over-representation of young male drivers in crashes. It was also confirmed that mature male drivers are involved in rear-end crashes more frequently than mature female drivers. The results demonstrate both the validity of the Lomax-based analysis of failure-caused traffic conflicts and the benefit of traffic conflicts analysis that considerably reduces a period of data collection from years for crashes to days or weeks for traffic conflicts.

Language: en