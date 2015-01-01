Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Depression has long been recognized as a comorbidity of epilepsy in high-income countries, ranging from 17 to 49% of people with epilepsy (PWE). Of the limited studies from sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), where most people have uncontrolled seizures, an even higher prevalence of depression is reported among PWE at times exceeding 80%. We sought to assess the prevalence and severity of depression and its associated factors among PWE in Guinea, a sub-Saharan West African country where most PWE have poorly controlled seizures.

METHODS: People with epilepsy from the community, age 16 years old and above, were consecutively recruited into a convenience cohort at the Ignace Deen Hospital in the capital city, Conakry, in summer 2018 as part of a larger study characterizing PWE in Guinea. Each participant was evaluated by a team of Guinean physicians and a U.S.-based neurologist to confirm the diagnosis of epilepsy. Inperson interviews were performed to measure demographic, clinical, socioeconomic, and related variables. Depression was measured via the Patient Health Questionniare-9 in the language of the participant's preference with a cutoff of 5 or more points being categorized as depressed. Regression analyses were performed to measure the associations between explanatory variables with the outcome of depression.

RESULT: Of 140 PWE (age range: 16-66 years old; 64 female; 64% taking an antiseizure medication including 28% carbamazepine, 16% phenobarbital, and 14% valproic acid; duration of epilepsy: 11 years; 71% with one or more seizures in the past month; 17% never treated with an antiseizure medication; 90% with loss of consciousness during seizures; 10% without formal education; 31% with university level education; 62% using tap water; 48% with a serious seizure-related injury), the point prevalence of depression was 66% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 58%-74%): 43% of PWE had mild depression, 19% moderate, 4% moderate to severe, and 0.1% severe. In a multivariate analysis, the occurrence of a seizure in the past month (odds ratio: 3.03, 95% CI: 2.63-3.48, p = 0.01) was associated with depression, while gender, self-perceived stigma score, serious injuries, and the number of antiseizure medications taken were not statistically significantly associated (p > 0.05). Twenty-five percent of all participants endorsed thoughts of self-harm or suicidality.

CONCLUSION: Two-thirds of PWE in Guinea had depression in this single-institution convenience cohort. The presence of a seizure in the last month was the factor most associated with depression and is modifiable in many PWE. The high prevalance of depression suggests that screening and addressing depressive symptoms should be incorporated into routine epilepsy care in Guinea.

