Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine whether fatigue may be a risk factor for falling in older men and women, independent of other components of the frailty phenotype, fear of falling, and physical performance.



DESIGN: Among 986 women and 485 men visiting a health resort (mean age 72.3 and 72.7, respectively), subjects with at least one fall in the previous year were compared with non-fallers using a multivariate logistic regression analysis. Age, fatigue and fear of falling over the previous month were assessed by visual analogue scale (VAS), and the past 7 days of activity were assessed using the International Physical Activity Questionnaire. The following parameters were also assessed: weight loss in the past year, maximum grip strength measured with a hand dynamometer, time to perform the 5-chair stand and the up and go tests, time to walk 4 m, time held on one leg, feet together, as well as in the semi-tandem and tandem positions.



RESULTS: A feeling of fatigue (VAS score ≥ 5/10 in women or ≥4/10 in men), a fear of falling (VAS score ≥ 4/10 in women or ≥2 in men), and poor balance (time held in semi-tandem position < 10 s in women and time held on one leg < 6.5 s in men) were the 3 independent parameters distinguishing fallers from non-fallers.



CONCLUSION: The present study suggests the interest of adding a VAS score of fatigue to that of fear of falling and balance measurements for screening men and women aged 65 or older who are at risk of falls.

Language: en