Journal Article

Citation

Blain H, Gamon L, Aliaga B, Soriteau L, Raffort N, Miot S, Picot MC, Bousquet J, Bernard PL. Exp. Gerontol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.exger.2020.111154

PMID

33189836

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine whether fatigue may be a risk factor for falling in older men and women, independent of other components of the frailty phenotype, fear of falling, and physical performance.

DESIGN: Among 986 women and 485 men visiting a health resort (mean age 72.3 and 72.7, respectively), subjects with at least one fall in the previous year were compared with non-fallers using a multivariate logistic regression analysis. Age, fatigue and fear of falling over the previous month were assessed by visual analogue scale (VAS), and the past 7 days of activity were assessed using the International Physical Activity Questionnaire. The following parameters were also assessed: weight loss in the past year, maximum grip strength measured with a hand dynamometer, time to perform the 5-chair stand and the up and go tests, time to walk 4 m, time held on one leg, feet together, as well as in the semi-tandem and tandem positions.

RESULTS: A feeling of fatigue (VAS score ≥ 5/10 in women or ≥4/10 in men), a fear of falling (VAS score ≥ 4/10 in women or ≥2 in men), and poor balance (time held in semi-tandem position < 10 s in women and time held on one leg < 6.5 s in men) were the 3 independent parameters distinguishing fallers from non-fallers.

CONCLUSION: The present study suggests the interest of adding a VAS score of fatigue to that of fear of falling and balance measurements for screening men and women aged 65 or older who are at risk of falls.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk factors; Fatigue; Falls; Ageing; Balance; Fear of falling

