Abstract

The purpose of the review is to collect the most relevant current literature on the mechanisms of normal sleep and sleep disorders associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI), to discuss the most frequent conditions and the evidence on their possible treatments and future research. Sleep disorders are extremely prevalent after TBI (30-84%). Insomnia and circadian rhythm disorders are the most frequent disorders among the population that has suffered mild TBI, while hypersomnolence disorders are more frequent in populations that have suffered moderate and severe TBI. The syndrome of obstructive sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome are also very frequent in these patients; and patients exposed to multiple TBIs (war veterans) are especially susceptible to sleep disorders. The treatment of these disorders requires taking into account the particularities of these patients. In conclusion, diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders should become part of routine clinical practice and cease to be anecdotal (as it is today) in patients with TBI. In addition, it is necessary to continue carrying out research that reveals the best therapeutic approach to these patients.

