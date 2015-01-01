|
Citation
|
Anderson AA. Risk Anal. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33190308
|
Abstract
|
Concerns over the resilience of individuals within communities impacted by extreme weather events have heightened in recent years due to the increasing frequency and intensity of these events. Individuals' participation in communicative activities is an integral part of how they prepare for and respond to natural disasters. This study focuses on how individuals express resilience in social media posts from Twitter before, during, and after a regional flooding event in Colorado in 2013 (N = 210,303).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emotions; social media; resilience; extreme weather; flood