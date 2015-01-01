SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hayashi S, Kawanishi K, Hashimoto K, Ujike I, Chun P. Intelligence, Informatics and Infrastructure 2020; 1(J1): 200-209.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.11532/jsceiii.1.J1_200

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to ensure smooth traffic and safety on highways in winter, we are implementing winter tire regulations.Under this regulation, tire check staff will stop passing vehicles and visually check the type. Vehicles without winter tires are guided outside the main line. However, there are various problems. For example, securing many personnel such as tire check personnel and vehicle guides, the increase of human burden due to long-term restraint, occurrence of traffic congestion during times of heavy traffic and so on. Since 2016, the authors have begun to develop an automatic winter tire discrimination system and have been developing image processing and discrimination technology.


Language: en

Keywords

image processing; logistic regression analysis; machine learning; neural network

