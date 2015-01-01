Abstract

In Japan, road disaster prevention inspections began in the wake of the Hidagawa bus accident in 1978, and a great deal of technical knowledge has been accumulated to date. It is desirable to implement this knowledge in developing countries. Although the risk assessment system in Japan has a quantitative scoring system, it is assumed that an evaluation based on qualitative comprehensive judgment by a professional engineer is necessary in practice. Therefore, to expand the program overseas without specialized technology, the authors have proposed a risk evaluation system. This system uses the risk evaluation results accumulated thus far to enhance the current evaluation system and enable evaluation of risks using AI.

