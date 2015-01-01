|
Citation
|
Silva MJ, Antunes N. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33190529
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to do a literature review to prove the hypothesis that a change in autonomous nervous system regulation, more precisely a decrease in heart rate variability (HRV), is associated with a worse outcome and could be used as a prognostic factor in children with TBI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prognosis; Autonomic dysfun; child; head trauma