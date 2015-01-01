Abstract

Since the 1970s, psychiatric care in the western world has undergone fundamental changes known as de-institutionalisation. This has changed the living conditions for people with severe mental illness. The purpose of this study was to investigate the living conditions and utilisation of care and social services for a group of people in Sweden with diagnosis of psychosis over a 10-year period, 2004-2013. During this period, psychiatric care decreased at the same time as interventions from the social services increased. Half of the persons in the studied group did not have any institutional care, that is, neither been hospitalised nor dwelling in supported housing, during the last 5 years, and just over 20% had no contact with either psychiatry or the municipality's social services during the last 2 years of the investigated period.

Language: en