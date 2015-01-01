Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the relationship of perceived safety and confidence in local law enforcement and government to changes in daily life activities during the Washington, DC, sniper attacks.



METHODS: Participants were 1238 residents from the Washington, DC metropolitan area who were assessed using an Internet survey that included items related to safety at work, at home, and in general, confidence in law enforcement/government, and changes in routine daily life activities.



RESULTS: A majority of participants (52%, n = 640) reported changing their daily life activities, with approximately one-third identifying changes related to being in large places and getting gas. Perceived safety was associated with confidence in local law enforcement/government. After adjusting for demographics, lower feelings of safety and less confidence in law enforcement/government were related to a higher likelihood of altered daily activities. Confidence in local law enforcement/government modified the association of safety with changes in daily activities. Among participants with high safety, less confidence in local law enforcement/government was associated with greater changes in daily life activities.



CONCLUSIONS: Serial shooting events affect feelings of safety and disrupt routine life activities. Focus on enhancing experiences of safety and confidence in local law enforcement and government may decrease the life disruption associated with terrorist shootings.

