Citation
Blaze J, Choi I, Wang Z, Umali M, Mendelev N, Tschiffely AE, Ahlers ST, Elder GA, Ge Y, Haghighi F. Front. Behav. Neurosci. 2020; 14: e160.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
33192359 PMCID
Abstract
The short and long-term neurological and psychological consequences of traumatic brain injury (TBI), and especially mild TBI (mTBI) are of immense interest to the Veteran community. mTBI is a common and detrimental result of combat exposure and results in various deleterious outcomes, including mood and anxiety disorders, cognitive deficits, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In the current study, we aimed to further define the behavioral and molecular effects of blast-related mTBI using a well-established (3 × 75 kPa, one per day on three consecutive days) repeated blast overpressure (rBOP) model in rats. We exposed adult male rats to the rBOP procedure and conducted behavioral tests for anxiety and fear conditioning at 1-1.5 months (sub-acute) or 12-13 months (chronic) following blast exposure. We also used next-generation sequencing to measure transcriptome-wide gene expression in the amygdala of sham and blast-exposed animals at the sub-acute and chronic time points.
Language: en
Keywords
mTBI; anxiety; amygdala; blast; transcriptome