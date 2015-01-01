|
Riandini T, Khoo EYH, Tai BC, Tavintharan S, Phua MSLA, Chandran K, Hwang SW, Venkataraman K. Front. Endocrinol. (Lausanne) 2020; 11: e573804.
33193090 PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Individuals with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) have functional deficits that increase their risk of falling. However, psychological aspects such as loss of confidence in undertaking activities could also contribute to this risk. We examined correlations between balance confidence and fall risk among individuals with DPN.
falls; fall risk; balance confidence; diabetic neuropathy; type 2 diabetes