|
Citation
|
Zhu C, Chen Q, Si W, Li Y, Chen G, Zhao Q. Front. Genet. 2020; 11: e585351.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33193720 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use has been linked to a number of physical conditions, but the relationship between alcohol drinking and depression, one of the most common mental disorders that is a significant contributor to the global burden of disease, is still under debate. We aim to help fill the literature gap on the causal effect of alcohol use on depression by using genetic instruments of ALDH2 rs671 and ADH1B rs1229984 in the Mendelian randomization (MR) framework.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
China; depression; alcohol use; alcohol consumption; ADH1B rs1229984; ALDH2 rs671; genetic instruments; Mendelian randomization