|
Citation
|
Chong HJ, Yun J. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e589431.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33192927 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This study introduces a music therapy project for young offenders through community collaboration and its efficacy through a mixed method. The project called Young & Great Music is carried out via collaboration among three parties, which are the educational institution, the district prosecutor's office, and corporate sponsor, forming a tripartite networking system. In this paper, we present an efficacy evaluation of the project's implementation with 178 adolescents involved with the juvenile justice system: 115 youth was on suspension of indictment and 63 youth was under supervised probation. Quantitative and qualitative measures were collected and analyzed to examine the efficacy of the project. The music therapy program was developed for 15 sessions based on the use of music to prompt positive resources through music making and song writing. The efficacy was examined using three scales; self-concept, resilience, and stress coping skills. The paired t-test showed that there were significant improvement in all three scales respectively (p < 0.000). In order to examine the group difference between suspended indictment and supervised probation groups, Welch-Aspin t-test was conducted due to unequal variance of the group.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
at-risk youth; community networking; juvenile delinquency; music therapy; tri-partite collaboration; Young & Great Music Project