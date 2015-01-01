|
Belacchi C, Benelli B. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e592959.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
33192936 PMCID
This study investigated the influence of meta-representational aspects on bullying. Meta-representation was operationalized in terms of the metalinguistic skill to produce conventional definitions, reflecting culturally shared representations and of the meta-level capacity to represent others' mental states underlying empathic disposition. One hundred and seventeen children, aged between 8;5 and 10;11 years, completed a definitional task and self-report questionnaires on bullying roles and empathic disposition. Descriptive, correlational, and regression analyses were performed.
Language: en
empathy; bullying roles; meta-representational ability; metalinguistic skills; primary school children