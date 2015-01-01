Abstract

BACKGROUND: The association between substance use including marijuana use and attempted suicide has been well documented. However, little is known about marijuana use and its association with attempted suicide repetition among young people in low-income and middle-income contexts.

Aims: This analysis was conducted to assess the factors associated with marijuana use and ascertain marijuana use as a determinant of repeated attempted suicide among senior high school (SHS) students in Ghana.



Methods: Data from the 2012 Global School-Based Student Health Survey in Ghana was used for this study. Modified Poisson, Logistic and Probit models weighted with Mahalanobis distance matching within propensity calliper were employed separately to determine the hypothetical association between marijuana use and repeated attempted suicide. All analysis was performed using Stata 16 and p≤0.05 was deemed statistically significant.



Results: The prevalence estimates of marijuana use and repeated attempted suicide among SHS students in Ghana were 3.4% (95% CI: 2.3 to 5.1) and 11.5% (95% CI: 9.1 to 14.4), respectively. The prevalence of marijuana use was significantly associated with school grade, smoking exposure, parent smoker, alcohol intake and truancy. Marijuana use was positively associated with repeated attempted suicide among SHS in Ghana (φ correlation=0.23, p<0.001). Repeated attempted suicide among students who use marijuana was approximately threefold and fivefold significant compared with non-marijuana use students, based on the Poisson (adjusted prevalence ratio: 3.02; 95% CI: 1.67 to 5.43, p<0.001) and Logistic (adjusted OR:5.06; 95% CI: 3.19 to 11.64, p<0.001) estimates respectively. Also, the Probit model showed that marijuana use significantly increased the log count of repeated attempted suicide by 95% (aβ: 0.95; 95% CI: 0.49 to 1.41, p<0.001).



Conclusion: Marijuana use does not only influence the onset of suicidal attempts but also repeated attempted suicide among SHS students in Ghana. Special attention is required for suicide attempters with a history of repeated attempts and current marijuana use among SHS students in Ghana. Early identification of the potential risk and protective factors is recommended to inform school-based interventions. National level structured school-based substance abuse interventions and health promotion programmes would be useful.

Language: en