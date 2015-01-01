Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Workplace violence has been recognized globally as a serious occupational hazard in health service occupations, and existing studies have identified that workplace violence can significantly lead to depression. Interpersonal distrust, an important topic, has also been proved associated with workplace violence and depression. However, the mediating effect of interpersonal distrust has not been tested before.



RESULTS of such testing can help us to understand further the effect mechanism of workplace violence on depression.



METHODS: In the current study, we collected 3426 valid questionnaires based on a cross-sectional design distributed among medical staff in Chinese hospitals. Depression, workplace violence, interpersonal distrust, social support, physical diseases, and some other social-demographic variables were evaluated. SPSS macros program (PROCESS v3.3) was used to test the mediating effect of interpersonal distrust on the association between workplace violence and depression.



RESULTS: The data analyzed in the current study demonstrated that 52.2% of medical staff had experienced workplace violence before. Experiencing verbal violence (β = 2.99, p < 0.001), experiencing physical violence (β = 3.70, p < 0.01), experiencing both kinds of violence (β = 4.84, p < 0.001), high levels of interpersonal distrust (β = 0.22, p < 0.001), working as a nurse (β = 1.10, p < 0.05), working as a manager (β = - 1.72, p < 0.001), suffering physical disease (β = 3.35, p < 0.001), and receiving social support (β = - 0.23, p < 0.001) were significantly associated with depression. Workplace violence had not only positive direct effects on depression, but also an indirect effect on depression through interpersonal distrust as a mediator.



CONCLUSION: Interpersonal distrust can mediate the association between workplace violence and depression. Increasing interpersonal trust or reducing workplace violence would be beneficial to promoting mental health status among medical staff.

