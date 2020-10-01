|
Sridharan SS, You D, Ponich B, Parsons D, Schneider P. J. Clin. Orthop. Trauma 2020; 11(6): 963-969.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33191997 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Pelvic fractures represent a small proportion of all paediatric fractures, but are likely to be associated with a high-energy mechanism, multiple injuries, and significant morbidity and mortality. Operative fixation of unstable pelvic fractures is accepted. However, there remains a paucity of data on functional outcomes and complications following pelvic fractures in the skeletally immature.
Paediatric pelvis; Paediatric trauma; Pelvic fracture; Pelvic ring