Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pelvic fractures represent a small proportion of all paediatric fractures, but are likely to be associated with a high-energy mechanism, multiple injuries, and significant morbidity and mortality. Operative fixation of unstable pelvic fractures is accepted. However, there remains a paucity of data on functional outcomes and complications following pelvic fractures in the skeletally immature.



Methods: A PRISMA-compliant systematic review was performed, searching Medline, Embase, and Cochrane central review. The primary outcome was functional outcome after pelvic fractures in the paediatric population following operative or non-operative treatment. Secondary outcomes included mechanism of injury, associated injuries, mortality rate, and method of surgical fixation if required. Where possible, weighted totals of the data set were performed.



Results: In total, 23 studies were included in this review. Only eight studies reported functional outcomes, with limb length discrepancy and limp being the most common complication. Only 8.8% of all pelvic fractures underwent surgical fixation. Motor vehicle collision was the most common cause of injury, and extremity fracture was the most common associated injury.



Conclusion: Paediatric pelvic fractures are caused by high-energy mechanisms and have significant morbidity and mortality. There remains a paucity of information on functional outcomes after these injuries.

Language: en